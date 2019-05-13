Warriors' Kevin Durant: To be re-evaluated later in week
Durant (calf) will be re-evaluated later in the week but will almost certainly miss Games 1 and 2 of the Western Conference Finals, Nick Friedell of ESPN reports.
The Warriors already ruled Durant out of Game 1 earlier Monday, but coach Steve Kerr provided more detail after practice, revealing that Durant is yet to step foot on the court since suffering the injury in Game 5 against Houston. Kerr noted that Durant is still experiencing pain in his right calf, and he's set to be evaluated later in the week. That implies he'll be held out of Games 1 (Tuesday) and 2 (Thursday), and his status from that point on will hinge on how well the calf responds to rehab.
