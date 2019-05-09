Warriors' Kevin Durant: To be re-evaluated next week
Durant suffered a mild right calf strain in Wednesday's Game 5 against the Rockets and will be re-evaluated at some point next week, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
With Durant's calf strain being confirmed following additional testing and the superstar not being evaluated until next week, it's now confirmed that the Warriors will be without their top scorer if Game 7 against Houston becomes necessary. The good news for Durant is that it doesn't appear to be an injury that will require a long-term recovery, so there is still an optimistic outlook on his basketball future as a whole. For now, however, Golden State will have to ride its sharp-shooting backcourt through the weekend if the team wishes to advance to the Western Conference Finals.
