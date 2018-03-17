Warriors' Kevin Durant: To miss two weeks

Durant (ribs) underwent an MRI on Friday and it was found that he has an incomplete rib cartilage fracture, which will cause him to miss at least two weeks, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

Durant had already been ruled out for Friday's matchup with the Kings before undergoing an MRI late on Friday. He's been experiencing rib soreness following Wednesday's contest against the Lakers, and doctors confirmed that Durant suffered a rib cartilage fracture that will shut him down for two weeks. He'll be re-evaluated after two weeks to determine whether he can resume playing. Although this is bad news for the Warriors, Durant is expected to be back in time for the playoffs.