Warriors' Kevin Durant: Torments old squad in opener
Durant provided 27 points (9-21 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 9-10 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block across 38 minutes in the Warriors' 108-100 win over the Thunder on Tuesday.
The fact he couldn't quite get his three-point shot going was about the only blemish on the night for Durant, who thrived against his old Thunder squad yet again. The All-Star forward averaged 29.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals in four games against OKC last season, so Tuesday's numbers were far from unexpected. As has often been the case during his first pair of Warriors campaigns, Durant will likely trade the mantle of top scorer back and forth with Stephen Curry frequently this coming season as the Warriors chase a third consecutive NBA title.
