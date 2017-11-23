Warriors' Kevin Durant: Totals 21 in return to action
Durant (ankle) provided 21 points (8-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 108-91 loss to the Thunder.
Durant was able to return without limitations after a one-game absence due to an ankle injury and was effective while dueling with many of his former teammates. The All-Star forward has scored under 20 points only once all season and has been shooting particularly well in November, as evidenced by a 52.6 percent success rate across eight contests this month.
