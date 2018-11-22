Warriors' Kevin Durant: Touches up old squad for 27 points
Durant poured in 27 points (11-22 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and added 14 rebounds, three assists and three blocks across 35 minutes in the Warriors' 123-95 loss to the Thunder on Wednesday.
Durant enjoyed another strong performance against his former squad, and his scoring total co-led the Warriors on the night. The perennial All-Star has at least 20 points in seven straight games -- nine of 10 November contests overall -- although he's in an extended long-range slump that's seen him go just 2-for-22 from three-point range over the last five games. Durant also has two straight double-doubles and should continue to enjoy particularly heavy usage while Stephen Curry (groin) remains sidelined.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Records fifth double-double•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Leads all scorers in losing effort•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Team-high scoring figure amid controversy•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Triple-doubles before fouling out•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Double-doubles Saturday•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Subdued production in blowout loss•
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.