Warriors' Kevin Durant: Touches up old squad for 27 points

Durant poured in 27 points (11-22 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and added 14 rebounds, three assists and three blocks across 35 minutes in the Warriors' 123-95 loss to the Thunder on Wednesday.

Durant enjoyed another strong performance against his former squad, and his scoring total co-led the Warriors on the night. The perennial All-Star has at least 20 points in seven straight games -- nine of 10 November contests overall -- although he's in an extended long-range slump that's seen him go just 2-for-22 from three-point range over the last five games. Durant also has two straight double-doubles and should continue to enjoy particularly heavy usage while Stephen Curry (groin) remains sidelined.