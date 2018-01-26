Warriors' Kevin Durant: Triple-double in Thursday's win

Durant scored 28 points (10-19 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 11 assists, 10 rebounds, three blocks and two steals in 37 minutes during Thursday's 126-113 win over the Timberwolves.

It's his 10th career triple-double and second of the season. Durant's game continues to evolve and improve -- he's averaging a career-high 5.7 assists per game, but that figure jumps to 7.5 over his last eight contests -- and his development into a reliable point-forward makes Steph Curry and Klay Thompson even more dangerous. The Warriors already have the best record in the NBA, but they could be poised for an even bigger second half.