Warriors' Kevin Durant: Triple-double in Thursday's win
Durant scored 28 points (10-19 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 11 assists, 10 rebounds, three blocks and two steals in 37 minutes during Thursday's 126-113 win over the Timberwolves.
It's his 10th career triple-double and second of the season. Durant's game continues to evolve and improve -- he's averaging a career-high 5.7 assists per game, but that figure jumps to 7.5 over his last eight contests -- and his development into a reliable point-forward makes Steph Curry and Klay Thompson even more dangerous. The Warriors already have the best record in the NBA, but they could be poised for an even bigger second half.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Double-doubles before getting hook•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Leads team with 26 points on Saturday•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Team-high scoring total in victory•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Records game-high 26 points Friday•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Hits career milestone in return•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Cleared to return Wednesday•
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.