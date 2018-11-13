Warriors' Kevin Durant: Triple-doubles before fouling out

Durant generated 33 points (10-24 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 11-13 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and one steal across 39 minutes in the Warriors' 121-116 overtime loss to the Clippers on Monday.

In conjunction with Klay Thompson, Durant spearheaded a Warriors attack that was still missing Stephen Curry (groin). The All-Star forward's scoring total qualified as his second 30-point effort in five November games, and the triple-double was his first of the season. Naturally, Durant's night would have been even bigger had he not fouled out with 3:46 remaining in overtime. Despite the premature exit and some in-game tensions with teammate Draymond Green, Durant's night was arguably his most fruitful of the campaign, although his usage will naturally take at least a slight hit once Curry is able to return to action.