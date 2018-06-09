Warriors' Kevin Durant: Triple-Doubles in Game Four victory
Durant had 20 points (7-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 12 rebounds, 10 assists, three blocks and one steal in 37 minutes during Friday's 108-85 victory over Cleveland in Game Four of the NBA Finals.
Durant put a bow on his stellar finals performance, recording his first career playoff triple-double en route to his second consecutive NBA Finals MVP award. He becomes just the sixth player to achieve the feat and basically secured the trophy with his Game Three heroics. He is certain to be back in Golden State next season as they push for a rare three-peat and he will remain one of the most elite players in fantasy barring any major injuries.
