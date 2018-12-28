Warriors' Kevin Durant: Triple-doubles in OT loss
Durant compiled 26 points (11-23 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 assists, 10 rebounds, one steal and one block across 42 minutes in the Warriors' 110-109 overtime loss to the Trail Blazers on Thursday.
It was a bittersweet night for Durant, who managed his second triple-double of the campaign but also missed a 13-footer at the final buzzer of overtime. Durant is providing his customary stellar production, posting at least a double-double in three of the past four games overall. Fantasy owners can continue to expect elite-level production across the board from the multi-time All-Star, who's averaging his most points (28.8) since the 2013-14 season and is also boasting a career-high assist total (6.1).
More News
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...