Warriors' Kevin Durant: Triple-doubles in OT loss

Durant compiled 26 points (11-23 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 assists, 10 rebounds, one steal and one block across 42 minutes in the Warriors' 110-109 overtime loss to the Trail Blazers on Thursday.

It was a bittersweet night for Durant, who managed his second triple-double of the campaign but also missed a 13-footer at the final buzzer of overtime. Durant is providing his customary stellar production, posting at least a double-double in three of the past four games overall. Fantasy owners can continue to expect elite-level production across the board from the multi-time All-Star, who's averaging his most points (28.8) since the 2013-14 season and is also boasting a career-high assist total (6.1).