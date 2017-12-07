Warriors' Kevin Durant: Triple-doubles in victory
Durant finished with 35 points (13-28 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists and two blocks in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 101-87 victory over the Hornets.
Durant put the team on his back Wednesday, scoring a season-high 35 points in the process. With both Stephen Curry (ankle) and Draymond Green (shoulder) on the sidelines, Durant was forced to shoulder more of the load, also recording his first triple-double of the season. He has had his own injury concerns over the first 7 weeks of the season, but is still putting up elite numbers across the board. Curry is expected to miss at least two weeks, giving Durant even more upside than he has on a regular nightly basis.
