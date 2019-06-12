Warriors' Kevin Durant: Undergoes Achilles surgery

Durant underwent surgery Wednesday to repair a torn right Achilles tendon, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Minutes after coach Steve Kerr told the media he did not have an update on Durant, Charania reports that the superstar already underwent surgery to repair the injury that was widely speculated. Durant, himself, took to Instagram to announce that the procedure went well. "I wanted to update you all: I did rupture my Achilles," Durant wrote in a caption. "Surgery was today and it was a success." A recovery timetable is unlikely to be released any time soon, but it's widely expected that Durant will remain out for much, if not all, of the 2019-20 NBA season.