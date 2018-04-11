Warriors' Kevin Durant: Underwhelming in Tuesday's thumping
Durant had just 13 points (5-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 119-79 loss to Utah.
Durant, along with the rest of the team, struggled from just about everywhere Tuesday, eventually succumbing to a 40 points thrashing. Durant took what appeared to be a hard fall in the first half but managed to see the court in the second half despite the lopsided scoreline. Given he was able to play through it, there should be no concerns for him heading into the playoffs.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Modest effort in Sunday's win•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Spearheads offensive effort in defeat•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Struggles with shot again Thursday•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Available to play•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Probable Tuesday vs. Thunder•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....