Warriors' Kevin Durant: Underwhelming in Tuesday's thumping

Durant had just 13 points (5-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 119-79 loss to Utah.

Durant, along with the rest of the team, struggled from just about everywhere Tuesday, eventually succumbing to a 40 points thrashing. Durant took what appeared to be a hard fall in the first half but managed to see the court in the second half despite the lopsided scoreline. Given he was able to play through it, there should be no concerns for him heading into the playoffs.