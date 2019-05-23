Warriors' Kevin Durant: Unlikely to play in Game 1
Durant (calf) is still not taking part in on-court activities and is unlikely to play at the start of the 2019 NBA Finals.
It's certainly not a great sign that Durant has still not been cleared for on-court work just a week away from the start of the Finals, and it suggests that even if Durant does make it back before the series ends, he will not be at 100 percent. Alfonzo McKinnie got the start in Game 4 against Portland, but if healthy, Andre Iguodala (calf) would likely return to the starting five for Game 1.
