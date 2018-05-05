Warriors' Kevin Durant: Unusually quiet in Game Three loss

Durant had 22 points (8-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt 5-6 FT), three rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 35 minutes during Friday's 119-100 loss to the Pelicans.

Durant was held in check Friday, scoring just 22 points on 8-of-18 shooting. He racked up very little else in any other category and the Pelicans should be very pleased with the job they did on the Warriors superstars. Chances are he doesn't have two bad games in a row and he should be much better on Sunday as the Warriors look to steal Game Four on the road.