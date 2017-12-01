Warriors' Kevin Durant: Upgraded to probable Friday
Durant (ankle) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the the Magic, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Durant returned from a three game absence Wednesday to record a team-high 29 points in a victory over the Lakers. He subsequently landed on the injury report as questionable for Friday's contest. However, the team upgraded his status to probable late Thursday evening, which indicates he is on track to suit up barring any setbacks.
