Warriors' Kevin Durant: Upgraded to probable Wednesday
Durant (ankle) has been upgraded to probable for Wednesday's game against the Lakers.
Durant has been sidelined for three consecutive games with a sprained left ankle, but returned to practice Tuesday and is now fully expected to make his return to the court against the Lakers. Look for Durant to take on his normal workload in the starting lineup, which should send Omri Casspi back to a bench role and also means less minutes for the likes of Nick Young and Andre Iguodala. As long as there's no last second setback in warmups, fantasy owners should activate Durant as usual.
