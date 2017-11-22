Warriors' Kevin Durant: Upgraded to probable Wednesday

Durant (ankle) has been upgraded to probable for Wednesday's matchup with the Thunder, Chris Haynes of ESPN reports.

Durant missed Sunday's game against the Nets with a sprained left ankle, but his absence was largely precautionary and it was never expected to be anything serious. After taking part in practice Tuesday without issue, it's no surprise that Durant has been upgraded to probable, so look for him to take the court in his usual starter's role Wednesday. He likely won't be on any restrictions and fantasy owners will want to get him active right away.