Warriors' Kevin Durant: Will be game-time call

Durant (calf) went through a full shootaround Monday morning and is considered a game-time call for Game 5 against Toronto, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Durant's presence at shootaround is certainly an encouraging sign, but the two-time reigning Finals MVP immediately went to the training room after the session to begin receiving treatment. That implies that he's still dealing with some discomfort in his right calf, so if Durant is ultimately cleared to play, he'd likely do so at less than 100 percent. With that said, coach Steve Kerr sounded relatively optimistic after watching Durant at shootaround. "He looked good," Kerr said. "We'll see where it goes." Kerr did not reveal, however, whether Durant was able to scrimmage at all between Games 4 and 5, though he did note that if Durant is cleared to play, he won't have a firm minutes restriction.