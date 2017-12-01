Warriors' Kevin Durant: Will give it a go Friday
Durant (ankle) will play in Friday's game against the Magic.
Durant was upgraded to probable Thursday afternoon, so it's not a surprise to see him available to play Friday. Durant is not expected to play with any restrictions despite the lingering ankle problem, so look for him to be a full go against the Magic.
