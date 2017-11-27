Warriors' Kevin Durant: Will miss third straight game
Durant (ankle) will miss a third consecutive game Monday against the Kings, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
A sprained left ankle will keep Durant out for the third time in four games, and he'll be joined on the sideline by Steph Curry, who will sit out with a bruised hand. Expect Omri Casspi to be the primary beneficiary of Durant's absence, with Nick Young and Kevon Looney also in line for a potential increase in minutes.
