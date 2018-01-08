Warriors' Kevin Durant: Will not play Monday
Durant (calf) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Nuggets.
Durant will miss his third straight game while he continues to nurse a right calf strain, and he remains without a concrete timetable for a return, so he should continue to be seen as a day-to-day case. In his absence, Andre Iguodala is expected to make his third straight start at small forward while Patrick McCaw, Omri Casspi and Kevon Looney all are in line to see additional minutes off the bench.
