Warriors' Kevin Durant: Will not play Thursday

Durant has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Magic due to rest purposes.

Head coach Steve Kerr had hinted at the possibility that players could be rested Thursday on the second night of a back-to-back, and that now comes into fruition with Durant being ruled out. Durant played 39 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Heat, so it will be a well-deserved night off for the superstar. With Andrew Iguodala (illness) also out, Alfonzo McKinnie and Jonas Jerebko should both be in line for a significant boost in minutes Thursday.