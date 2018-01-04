Warriors' Kevin Durant: Will not play vs. Rockets
Durant will not play in Thursday's game against the Rockets due to a right calf strain.
Durant's injury isn't being viewed as a serious one, as he played 38 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Mavericks despite reportedly suffering the calf strain in the first quarter, and the team is likely being extra cautious with its All-Star on the second game of a back-to-back set. With Andre Iguodala (hip) off the injury report, he should be in line for extended minutes on the wing along with Patrick McCaw. Expect Durant to return for Saturday's contest in Los Angeles.
