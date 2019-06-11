Warriors' Kevin Durant: Will not return in Game 5

Durant will not return to Monday's Game 5 against the Raptors with a lower leg injury, Ramona Shelbourne of ESPN.com reports.

Durant was forced to exit in the second quarter of Game 5 after suffering a non-contact injury while he made a move towards the hoop. It's unclear what the injury is at this point, however it didn't look good as he seemed to re-aggravate the calf injury that kept him out the past few weeks. He's set to undergo an MRI Tuesday, and he should be considered questionable at this time, however his status for the remainder of the playoffs seems to be in doubt as he was seen exiting the arena in a walking boot and crutches.

