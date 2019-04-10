Warriors' Kevin Durant: Will play about 15-20 minutes
Durant (flu) will play no more than 15-20 minutes Wednesday against the Grizzlies, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Considering it's the final game of the regular season and Durant is recovering from the flu, this news isn't surprising.
