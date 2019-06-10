Warriors' Kevin Durant: Will play in Game 5

Durant (calf) will play in Monday's Game 5 against Toronto, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

This comes as no surprise, as it's been reported all day that Durant was expected to play. It's unclear how well he's feeling, or whether or not the calf will affect his play, but with the Warriors' backs against the wall, they're turning to Durant to fend off elimination. At this time, there's no restrictions on his minutes, but coming off a lengthy absence with little practice time, it's unclear where his conditioning will be. Expect Durant to start, likely bumping Andre Iguodala to the bench.