Warriors' Kevin Durant: Will play Saturday
Durant (thigh) will play during Saturday's game against the 76ers, Connor Letourneau of the San Fransisco Chronicle reports.
As expected, Durant will take the floor after nursing a thigh injury for the past several days. Over his past three appearances, he's posted 23.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.7 blocks per game.
