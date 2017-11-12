Warriors' Kevin Durant: Will play Saturday

Durant (thigh) will play during Saturday's game against the 76ers, Connor Letourneau of the San Fransisco Chronicle reports.

As expected, Durant will take the floor after nursing a thigh injury for the past several days. Over his past three appearances, he's posted 23.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.7 blocks per game.

