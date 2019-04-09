Warriors' Kevin Durant: Will play Tuesday after all
Correcting a previous update, Durant (rest) will play Tuesday night against the Pelicans, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Durant was initially listed out for rest purposes, but he'll be allowed to take the court Tuesday at his request, per Medina. This means the star forward will likely take a seat for the regular-season finale Wednesday in Memphis.
