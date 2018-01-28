Play

Warriors' Kevin Durant: Will play vs. Celtics

Durant will play Saturday against the Celtics, Mark Medina of the Mercury News reports.

Durant was listed on the Warriors' initial injury report, but coach Steve Kerr appeared surprised by that fact, telling the media that there was never a doubt that the former-MVP would play. As such, expect Durant to start at his usual small forward spot.

