Warriors' Kevin Durant: Will play vs. Lakers
Durant (ankle) remains probable on the Warriors' official injury report, but Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports that Durant will play Tuesday against the Lakers.
This has been the expectation all along, despite Durant coming into the Christmas Day showdown with a minor left ankle injury. Durant rolled the ankle against the Clippers on Sunday, but he remained in the game and finished with 35 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and three blocks in 38 minutes.
