Warriors' Kevin Durant: Will play Wednesday vs. Lakers
Durant (ankle) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's matchup with the Lakers, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Both Durant and Steph Curry (hand) were considered probable coming into the contest and both have now been cleared as expected. Durant will take on his normal role in the starting lineup at small forward and doesn't appear to be on any limitations. Omri Casspi heads back to the bench in the corresponding move, while Andre Iguodala also could see a few less minutes.
