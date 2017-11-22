Warriors' Kevin Durant: Will play Wednesday
Durant (ankle) will play Wednesday against the Thunder, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Durant had been questionable after missing the Warriors' previous game with a minor ankle issue, but he'll suit up as he goes up against his former team for the first time this season. Expect Durant, who's once again off to a strong start (24.9 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 4.9 APG), to play his usual role Wednesday.
