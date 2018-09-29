Warriors' Kevin Durant: Will see about 20 minutes

Durant, along with the rest of the starters, will see about 20 minutes during Saturday's preseason opener against Minnesota, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

It's not a surprise that coach Steve Kerr will limit his starters' minutes. Durant averaged 26.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.8 blocks during last year's age 28 campaign.

More News
Our Latest Stories