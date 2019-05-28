Warriors' Kevin Durant: Will travel to Toronto

Durant (calf) will not play in Game 1 of the Finals, but he'll travel with the team to Toronto, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

While Durant's status for the series remains murky, it's an encouraging sign that he'll make the trek to Canada. It's unclear if he'll have a realistic chance to play in Game 2, but either way, the hope is that the Warriors get their two-time reigning Finals MVP back at some point during the series.

