Warriors' Kevin Durant: Won't play Friday

Durant is out for Friday's game against the Bulls due to an ankle sprain, Darnell Mayberry of The Oklahoman reports.

Durant returned from an ankle injury during Wednesday's game against the Thunder, though may have aggravated it in the process. Understandably, he'll sit out the first half of a back-to-back set Friday against the Bulls -- one of the worst teams in the league. With Draymond Green (rest) also sidelined, Andre Iguodala, Patrick McCaw, Nick Young and Omri Casspi are all candidates to see additional run