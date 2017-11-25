Warriors' Kevin Durant: Won't play Saturday

Durant (ankle) will be sidelined for Saturday's matchup against the Pelicans.

Durant continues to battle a left ankle sprain which, with Saturday's news, will have caused him to miss three of the past four games. In his stead Friday, Omri Casspi drew the start and played 25 minutes. Kevin Looney, Patrick McCaw and Nick Young also saw extended run.

