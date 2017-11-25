Warriors' Kevin Durant: Won't play Saturday
Durant (ankle) will be sidelined for Saturday's matchup against the Pelicans.
Durant continues to battle a left ankle sprain which, with Saturday's news, will have caused him to miss three of the past four games. In his stead Friday, Omri Casspi drew the start and played 25 minutes. Kevin Looney, Patrick McCaw and Nick Young also saw extended run.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Doubtful Saturday•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Won't play Friday•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Totals 21 in return to action•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Will play Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Upgraded to probable Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Questionable Wednesday vs. Thunder•
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...