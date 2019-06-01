Warriors' Kevin Durant: Won't practice Saturday

Durant (calf) will not participate in Saturday's practice, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Durant has already been ruled out for Sunday's Game 2, but his participation in Saturday's practice would have bred optimism for a Game 3 return. While that's still on the table, Durant needs to continue progressing if he hopes to get back on the court by Wednesday.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...