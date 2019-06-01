Warriors' Kevin Durant: Won't practice Saturday
Durant (calf) will not participate in Saturday's practice, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Durant has already been ruled out for Sunday's Game 2, but his participation in Saturday's practice would have bred optimism for a Game 3 return. While that's still on the table, Durant needs to continue progressing if he hopes to get back on the court by Wednesday.
