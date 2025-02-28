The Warriors intend to sign Knox to a second 10-day contract, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Knox has played in four games for the Warriors since signing his first 10-day contract Feb. 19. His best outing came in Wednesday's 128-92 blowout win over the Hornets, when he finished with 12 points, five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 15 minutes. Knox hasn't played more than seven minutes across his other three outings, but he could have a meaningful spot in the rotation in the short term as Jimmy Butler is currently working through back spasms.