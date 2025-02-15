The Warriors plan to sign Knox to a 10-day deal following the All-Star break, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Golden State will likely wait until shortly before Friday's game in Sacramento to make the signing official, so that the team can maximize Knox's 10 days with the team. The 25-year-old forward attended training camp with the Warriors on a one-year deal, but after failing to win a spot on the season-opening roster, he joined Golden State's G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors. Over his 28 appearances with Santa Cruz, Knox has averaged 21.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.5 three-pointers, 2.3 assists, 0.8 blocks and 0.7 steals while shooting 49.9 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from three-point range across 32.6 minutes per game.