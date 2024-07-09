Knox produced seven points (3-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-4 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one steal across 19 minutes in Sunday's 92-68 win over the Lakers in the California Classic Summer League.

Knox was previously thought to be out for the Summer League due to a strained calf. However, he returned for the Warriors' second game of the California Classic and was inefficient from the field off the bench. The 24-year-old averaged 7.2 points and 2.4 rebounds across 18.1 minutes in 31 games with Detroit before getting traded to, and eventually cut by, the Jazz.