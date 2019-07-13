Warriors' Kevin McClain: Leads team with 24 points

McClain produced 24 points (9-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four steals, three rebounds and two assists across 29 minutes during Friday's 88-87 loss to the Lakers in the consolation bracket of the Las Vegas Summer League

McClain saved a tour de force performance for the Warriors' final Summer League game. The undrafted guard out of Belmont was superb with five drilled threes and a quartet of steals. The Warriors will need help while Klay Thompson (knee) returns from injury, so if McClain can garner a contract he could be a valuable asset.