Warriors' Kevin McClain: Leads team with 24 points
McClain produced 24 points (9-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four steals, three rebounds and two assists across 29 minutes during Friday's 88-87 loss to the Lakers in the consolation bracket of the Las Vegas Summer League
McClain saved a tour de force performance for the Warriors' final Summer League game. The undrafted guard out of Belmont was superb with five drilled threes and a quartet of steals. The Warriors will need help while Klay Thompson (knee) returns from injury, so if McClain can garner a contract he could be a valuable asset.
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...