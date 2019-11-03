Warriors' Kevon Looney: Advanced testing on tap
Looney is scheduled to undergo advanced testing for the neuropathic condition in his right hamstring this weekend, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Once the testing is complete, the Warriors are expected to provide an update on Looney's condition along with a potential timetable for his return. The fifth-year big man is one of seven Warriors players who missed Saturday's 93-87 loss to the Hornets due to injury.
