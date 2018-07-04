Warriors' Kevon Looney: Agrees to one-year extension

Looney agreed Monday to a one-year contract extension with the Warriors, Chris Haynes of ESPN reports.

Looney's 2017-18 campaign was far and away his best season yet, which was only boosted by a solid postseason showing where he averaged 4.1 points and 4.2 rebounds across 21 games (five starts). While he's only a reserve for the Warriors, the fact that they got Looney back on a minimum contract was an outstanding deal. The Warriors picked up yet another All-Star in DeMarcus Cousins this offseason, who is set to start alongside Draymond Green. However, the Warriors already lost JaVale McGee in free agency and are also potentially set to let both Zaza Pachulia and David West walk as well, so there should be plenty of rotation minutes for Looney to soak up once again off the bench.