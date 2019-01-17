Warriors' Kevon Looney: Another 12-rebound game
Looney tallied seven points (3-4 FG, 1-4 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks across 30 minutes Wednesday in the Warriors' 147-140 win over the Pelicans.
Looney was excellent in both halves of the Warriors' back-to-back set, racking up 16 points, 24 rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and two steals between those contests. While such production would normally send Looney's fantasy stock on the rise, he may struggle to regularly clear 20 minutes moving forward with DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) on track to enter the starting five at center in his season debut Friday against the Clippers.
