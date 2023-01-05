Looney put up eight points (4-6 FG), 15 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks in 28 minutes Wednesday.
Looney had a solid all-around night, putting in a strong effort on the glass and the defensive side of the ball. He is averaging 10.3 rebounds per game since December.
