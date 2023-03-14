Looney finished Monday's 123-112 win over the Suns with nine points (4-6 FG, 1-4 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 27 minutes.

For the second straight game, Looney started and once again put in a useful cross-category line while benefiting from elevated minutes with Golden State down both Andrew Wiggins (personal) and Jonathan Kuminga (ankle). Wiggins appears likely to remain out through the Warriors' upcoming five-game road trip, but Kuminga looks to be day-to-day and could return at some point this week or next, which may cloud Looney's path to getting extended playing time. When he was last available March 7 in Oklahoma City, Kuminga started alongside Draymond Green in the frontcourt and played 28 minutes, while Looney came off the bench and logged just 11 minutes.