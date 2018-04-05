Warriors' Kevon Looney: Available to play Tuesday
Looney (illness) is available to play in Thursday's game against the Pacers, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Looney was considered probable for Thursday's matchup after being sidelined Tuesday, so his status doesn't come as much of a surprise. Without Andre Iguodala (knee) Thursday, Looney should be in line to see some extended frontcourt minutes off the bench once again.
