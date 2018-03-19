Warriors' Kevon Looney: Available to play vs. Spurs
Looney will be available for Monday's game against the Spurs.
Looney showed up on the injury report with a bruised jaw, but the thought all along was that the UCLA product would ultimately be available. Expect Looney to again fill an increased role in the continued absence of Kevin Durant (ribs). Looney has logged at least 20 minutes in each of the Warriors' last three game and is coming off of a 13-point, two-rebound, six-block effort in Saturday's win over Phoenix.
