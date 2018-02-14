Play

Warriors' Kevon Looney: Available Wednesday vs. Portland

Looney (knee) will be available for Wednesday's contest against the Trail Blazers.

Looney was questionable for Wednesday after picking up a knee injury during Monday's tilt against the Suns, though has ultimately been cleared to play. Over the past six contests, Looney has averaged 3.3 points and 3.0 rebounds across 11.7 minutes.

